Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $560.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $484.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

