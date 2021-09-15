Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBOEY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.