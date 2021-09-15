Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.47 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.47 ($5.26) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 44.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

ETR LHA traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Wednesday, hitting €8.00 ($9.41). 3,765,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.17 and a 200 day moving average of €10.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

