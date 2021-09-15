Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $220.22

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.22 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 213.75 ($2.79). Devro shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 100,278 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVO shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £367.29 million and a PE ratio of 13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

