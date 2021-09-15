Dfyn Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 24,553,884 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

