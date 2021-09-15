dHedge DAO Market Cap Tops $17.86 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and $717,369.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00146665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00834105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046304 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,805 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

