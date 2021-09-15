Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,289. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 165.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.