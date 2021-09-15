Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $130.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $79.56. 12,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,660,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,494,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 165.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

