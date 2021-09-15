DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.

Shares of DKS opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.25.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

