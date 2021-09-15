DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Market Capitalization Tops $6.10 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $781.78 or 0.01624138 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $6.10 million and $52,337.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047038 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

