Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 1.5%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 772,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,751,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, TheStreet raised Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,199 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

