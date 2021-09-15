DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc Purchases 152,400 Shares

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,275.00.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,046,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $2,441,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

