Digitalcoin (DGC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $345,583.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,161.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.67 or 0.07397267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00385505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.34 or 0.01354477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00122082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.70 or 0.00553748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.66 or 0.00561979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00325401 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,757,181 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

