Digitex (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Digitex has a market cap of $2.81 million and $258,706.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00838448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.