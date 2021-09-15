Dimecoin Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $229.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140929 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

