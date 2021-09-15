Dimecoin Trading Up 31.9% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $268.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00147177 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

