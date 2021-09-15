Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 1,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29.

About Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

