Ditto Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $55,535.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00127075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00178184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.89 or 0.07272326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.38 or 1.00035433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00877342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

