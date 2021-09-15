DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 0.3%

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DMGGF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. 456,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,604,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on DMG Blockchain Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile (OTC:DMGGF)

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

