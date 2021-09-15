Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

