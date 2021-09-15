Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

