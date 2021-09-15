Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

TSE DCBO traded up C$5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$112.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.00. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$40.29 and a 12 month high of C$113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

