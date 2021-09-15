DODO (DODO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64.13 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $168.46 million and approximately $64.13 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00147014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00837523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046150 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

