Dohj LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,143 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

