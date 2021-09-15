Dohj LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dohj LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

