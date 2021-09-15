Dohj LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.