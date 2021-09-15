Dohj LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dohj LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.18. The company had a trading volume of 142,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

