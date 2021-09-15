Dohj LLC Sells 457 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.40 on Wednesday, reaching $417.94. 61,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,495. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.29. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

