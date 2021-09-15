Dohj LLC Sells 611 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dohj LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.74. The company had a trading volume of 483,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.49 and a 200 day moving average of $328.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $895,659,803. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

