Dohj LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 59.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NIKE by 42.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.35. The company had a trading volume of 199,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

