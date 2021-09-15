Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $413.61

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.61 ($5.40) and traded as low as GBX 402.20 ($5.25). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 404.20 ($5.28), with a volume of 394,140 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 382.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

