Donut One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,341.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $8,341.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00122602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.21 or 0.07140920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.26 or 0.99384560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00864902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.