DPRating (RATING) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,996.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $952,766.96 and approximately $11,996.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00146343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00843891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00046881 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.