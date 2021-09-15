DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $891,896.77 and $6,193.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00149529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.09 or 0.00802057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046582 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars.

