Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys £15,960 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Lynne Weedall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 403.42 ($5.27) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 376 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

