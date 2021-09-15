Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the August 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCMF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

