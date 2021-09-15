Draper Asset Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Draper Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 10.2% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $754.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $695.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.