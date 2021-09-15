Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Major Shareholder Sells $521,939.25 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 131,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,182. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

