DREP [old] Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00808459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.