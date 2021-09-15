Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $542.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.40 million to $544.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $487.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $2,035,553 over the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

