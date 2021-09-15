Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $312,300.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 2,141,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after acquiring an additional 999,307 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

