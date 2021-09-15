DSLA Protocol Trading Up 1.4% This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $37.79 million and $540,731.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00147503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00855329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,431,147,609 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

