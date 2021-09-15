DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007970 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

