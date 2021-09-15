Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.35 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00075113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00125208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00179151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.90 or 0.07393049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.55 or 0.99816261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.78 or 0.00908580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

