Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 49.5% Higher This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $910,687.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00179159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.26 or 0.07196528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.36 or 1.00056753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00869279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

