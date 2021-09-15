Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 78.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 86,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

