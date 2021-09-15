Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE DRE opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.