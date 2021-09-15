Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.26

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

