Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits One Day Volume of $3.40 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $62.19 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00146773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.18 or 0.00848526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

