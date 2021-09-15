Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $447.27. The stock had a trading volume of 230,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

